Rumor: Wolfenstein III is in production and there's a TV series coming as well

HQ

Over the course of two intense weeks, Microsoft and Sony have seemingly been competing to implement as many unpopular policies as possible, which has naturally disappointed fans, leading to plenty of rumors about what's really going on behind the scenes.

But it's not all bad news, and now Microsoft insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden reports that the claims that Arkane Studios is facing closure and that Marvel's Blade is in jeopardy are untrue - although there will still be some restructuring.

He also writes that a major push for Wolfenstein is on the way, and not just with a third game, but also a TV series:

"Microsoft is actually developing a TV show based on Wolfenstein with the Fallout TV producers for Amazon — which fits heavily into Asha Sharma's trans-media vision for Xbox.

Wolfenstein 3 is in production to that end, according to our sources, with the goal of the TV show and game complimenting each other Fallout TV-style."

Of course, this hasn't been officially confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt, but Corden is more often right than wrong when it comes to Microsoft's plans - so keep your fingers crossed.