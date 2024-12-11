There might not be a whole lot of first-party games from Xbox at The Game Awards

HQ

On Friday at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET it's time for The Game Awards where lots of awards will be handed out, interspersed with awesome announcements, new trailers and other forms of presentations. According to rumours from prominent insiders and journalists, this year's event is going to be something special, but one group of gamers who may not see as much news as they had hoped are Xbox gamers.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden is known for his stellar and usually accurate reporting of Microsoft's goings-on, and he writes that he's not expecting much in the way of first-party games. The reason is that Corden expects a dedicated Xbox event in the first quarter of 2025, something Microsoft actually had in both 2023 and 2024, so it wouldn't be completely unreasonable.

Whatever the case, Xbox gamers will still have a lot to look forward to, thanks to the fact that most of the games on display are actually multiformat titles. We'll of course be covering everything that happens at The Game Awards here on Gamereactor, so even if you're not able to see it all live during the night, you'll be able to read about it here the next day.