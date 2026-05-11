Ronaldo vs. Benzema, season-deciding Riyadh derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal takes place on Tuesday

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The Saudi Pro League is about to finish, and on Tuesday, May 12, at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST, a defining match will take place between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, known as the Riyadh derby.

If Al-Nassr wins, Cristiano Ronaldo will win the Saudi league for the first time since joining the competition in 2023, and the team would win their first league title since 2019. If Al-Hilal wins, they could turn things around and complete a stunning comeback if they win the other two remaining games, no matter if Nassr wins their other remaining game. Al-Hilal would also win a record extending 20 league titles in Saudi Arabia, vs. Al-Nassr's 10 league titles... while Karim Benzema, former Ronaldo teammate at Real Madrid, would win the Saudi Pro League two times in a row, after playing last season for Al-Ittihad.

Currently, Al-Nassr leads with 82 points, having won all but five matches (one draw, four defeats). Al-Hilal is second with 77 points, having tied eight matches but still unbeaten, and with a game in hand. Al-Nassr can win up to 87 points if their two upcoming matches against Al-Hilal tomorrow and Damac on May 21.

But Al-Hilal could win 89 points if they win all of their remaining games: Nassr on Tuesday, Neom on May 16 and Al Fayha on May 21.