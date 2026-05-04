Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffers setback and Saudi Pro League title is at risk

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Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to his first league title in Saudi Arabia, and his team Al-Nassr still leads the Saudi Pro League, 79 points clear of Al Hilal. But Al Hilal, coached by Simone Inzaghi, has a game in hand, to be played tomorrow Tuesday, which could close the gap to two points, with nine more in line in the last three matchdays of the league.

Former Atleti, Barcelona, Chelsea and Milan striker Joao Felix scored one goal for Al-Nassr in a 3-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah, with Colombian winger Julián Quiñones netting one of the goals.

Some players have been complaining that the Saudi Pro League, which backs many of the top teams, is pushing to help Ronaldo win the league title, and some even saying they are "handing him" the title. Ronaldo, 41, is running out of time to win trophies, although he is expected to play World Cup this summer and has another year in his contract with Al-Nassr next season, to accomplish his objective of scoring 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has three more matches to play with Al-Nassr, with the league ending on May 21, as well as the AFC Cup final (equivalent to the UEFA Europa League, second tier football club competition in Asia) against Japanese club Gamba Osaka on May 16. Al-Ahli, led by top goalscorer Ivan Toney, third in the Saudi Pro League, won a very controversial AFC Champions League Elite.