RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is free next week on EGS

You're watching Advertisements

Since its launch, Epic Games Store has been giving away two titles each week to its community. This week is a bit different, as players can get three titles for free.

These three titles are Football Manager 2020, Watch Dogs 2, and Stick It To The Man!. All these games are available now and free to grab until September 24.

However, that is not all. Surprisingly, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is already listed on Epic Games Store as next week's free game as well.

If you still remember, last week the game was officially announced to land on Nintendo Switch and PC after a leak online. According to the information on EGS, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition will be free to grab from September 24 - October 1.

How many free games have you got from Epic Games Store already?