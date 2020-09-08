Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition revealed for Nintendo Switch and PC

The enhanced classic is set to launch September 24 and will feature all previous DLC as well as improved visuals and optimised controls.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It has been revealed that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, the classic simulation game from 2004, is set to receive an enhanced edition later this month on September 24.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 will include both Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs and will feature improvements to the visuals and the controls. Easily the biggest draw for this package, for us anyway, is being able to play it on the go on the Switch in handheld mode. Building a theme park from the ground up and watching it thrive is incredibly addictive and lends itself well to short bursts of play that you can do on your commute.

That said, the PC version does have its own benefits too. On PC the title can now be displayed in full 1080p resolution, is in widescreen for the first time, and has been optimised so that it is compatible with new PC hardware.

Which version will you be picking up?

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Related texts



Loading next content