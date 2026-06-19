Robin Hood's legendary Major Oak dies after more than 1,000 years

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The legendary Major Oak in Sherwood Forest has died after standing for over a thousand years. The tree, which is closely associated with the tales of Robin Hood, has long been one of Britain's most famous natural landmarks and has attracted many visitors each year.

According to experts, the oak failed to sprout new leaves this spring, confirming that it had finally succumbed after several years of declining health. Among the causes cited are recurring heat waves, drought, and soil damage from heavy tourism. And despite several efforts to preserve the tree, its health has gradually deteriorated in recent years.

The Major Oak is estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,200 years old and has become a symbol of both British history and folklore. Although the tree is now dead, it will be left in place because it still holds significant ecological value for the forest's flora and fauna.