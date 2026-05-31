Robert Pattinson takes on the underworld in A24's Primetime

In a bid to fight back against sexual predators, back in the early 2000s, a TV show was created wherein adults and members of the show's production team posed as children to lure alleged sexual predators out of hiding, to catch them and ensure they face repercussions for their actions. This became the notorious project known as To Catch a Predator, wherein host Chris Hansen took aim directly at the criminal underworld and made even those willing to operate outside of the law fearful of their actions.

Why are we giving you a history lesson, you might ask? A24 will soon chronicle the rise of To Catch a Predator and see how the show was formed and began to take aim at alleged sexual predators, all in a movie known as Primetime.

The flick sees Robert Pattinson becoming Chris Hansen and explores how "at the end of the day, man must be held accountable for the decisions that he makes," as the trailer so eloquently puts it. Essentially, we see how To Catch a Predator came to be and how alleged criminals were put on primetime and presented to the wider world, seeing them face repercussions like never before for their actions.

Also starring Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, and Bokeem Woodbine, Primetime is directed by Lance Oppenheim, and the film will be looking to premiere down the line on a yet to be determined date. Catch the trailer below.