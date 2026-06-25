Rivian is already discontinuing its older R1 models

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Rivian just launched the R2, a follow-up model to its debut car, the R1. While there could be reasons to keep the R1, and its various distinct versions in rotation, we now know they are being removed from the line-up entirely.

It's the lowest priced versions of the R1 that are going first, the R1T and the R1S, or more specifically the the cheapest version of the old generation of cars, meaning the actual starting price is now thousands of dollars higher.

The discontinued models used Rivian's smallest battery pack and a dual-motor powertrain, offering a more affordable way into the brand's lineup. While they weren't the longest-range or quickest versions available, they helped Rivian attract buyers who wanted the company's adventure-focused vehicles without stretching to higher-end trims.

With the Dual Standard gone, the least expensive R1T and R1S models now come equipped with larger battery packs and higher specifications, resulting in increased range and performance but also significantly higher prices.

The decision likely reflects Rivian's growing focus on profitability. Like many EV manufacturers, the company has been looking for ways to improve margins, and lower-priced variants often generate less profit than better-equipped models. Rivian recently reported improving financial results and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of building a sustainable business ahead of the launch of its more affordable R2 SUV.