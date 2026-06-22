Ricky Gervais as a feral British cat? Netflix shares the first trailer for animated comedy series Alley Cats

Recently, Netflix promised to deliver the first trailer for the animated comedy series, Alley Cats, as soon as this week. This is precisely what's just happened.

The first trailer for Alley Cats has been published, and within this glimpse at the comedy series, we get to see Ricky Gervais lending his voice to a feral British cat and offering his signature style of humour and comedic delivery. This is on top of a slate of other stars (many who worked with Gervais on After Life and other recent works) having roles too, including Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way.

As for what Alley Cats is about, the official synopsis for the comedy series has been shared too: "Alley Cats is an adult animated sitcom created by and starring the multi award-winning Ricky Gervais. The series follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life. From the funny to the absurd, the series is packed with Gervais' signature style of heart and social commentary that audiences have come to expect."

Coming to Netflix on August 7, Gervais has also shared a brief statement about his excitement for fans to see Alley Cats, with the comic adding, "I don't think I've ever been so excited about a trailer. I can't wait for everyone to get to know these cats."

Netflix has also confirmed that Alley Cats will be a rather succinct show, as the first season will span six episodes that clock 15 minutes in duration each, making for a first season that's around 90 minutes in length. All of these six episodes will debut in early August, and you can see the first trailer for the series below.