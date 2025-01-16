English
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Rick Riordan talks about Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2

The next chapter of the Disney+ series promises greater depth and fidelity to the books.

Big things are coming to Camp Half-Blood. During a Goodreads Q&A, the author shared his excitement after watching early cuts of the first two episodes, praising the increased role of Clarisse LaRue, a key figure in The Sea of Monsters, and celebrating Dior Goodjohn's portrayal of the character. Here's what the author had to say: "I'm looking forward to everything about PJO season two! I've seen early cuts of the first two episodes now (without any post-production effects yet) and they are already amazing. One thing I really appreciate about season two is Clarisse LaRue being more of a major character, just as she is in the Sea of Monsters book. Dior Goodjohn has definitely brought her 'A game' to this season -- I can't wait for viewers to see her incredible work!"

Did you enjoy the first season of Percy Jackson? Are you excited for the second one?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

