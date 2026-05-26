Reviving Dragon Quest VII turned out to be a massive undertaking

HQ

Creating a comprehensive and lavish remake like Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is no small undertaking. The original game from 2000 is the largest title in the series and when it was released, it sparked a serious debate about just how long an RPG should actually be.

To make it more accessible, the game had to be significantly streamlined, while all the graphics naturally needed to be fully redone and the game systems modernised. Square Enix now details all of this in a ten-minute mini-documentary. Here, we also get to meet the people who created this new edition to hear about their thoughts on bringing a classic back to life in this way.

Of course, we've also reviewed Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, and you can read our thoughts on it here, but it's a very enjoyable adventure that requires no prior knowledge and serves as the perfect gateway to Japan's biggest RPG series.