Retired CS:GO pro TenZ thinks Counter-Strike 2 will go the way of Team Fortress 2

Former Valorant and CS:GO player TenZ doesn't seem to have high hopes for the future of Counter-Strike 2. The shooter launched last year to mixed responses, as it replaced the highly popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while having less features than that game.

TenZ even believes that we won't be seeing many future updates for Counter-Strike 2. In a recently resurfaced Twitch clip, he believes the game will go the way of Team Fortress 2, where even though it will have updates, and right now there are still plenty of players, it won't get the same love as Valve's new toy, that being Deadlock.

Deadlock isn't even officially out yet, and is only playable if you have a Steam invite to the playtest, but more and more people are logging onto the hero shooter MOBA every day, with it growing in popularity massively. We wonder how long it'll be before we get major Deadlock tournaments.