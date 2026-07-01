Retailers are advertising e-scooters as road suitable, despite this being against UK law

HQ

An investigation by the Press Association found major brands, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, and others were promoting the use of e-scooters on the roads, despite this being against the law in the UK.

Rented e-scooters can be driven on roads, as well as cycle paths and parks. Privately owned ones cannot, which is where this marketing stands to be criticised by the investigation, as it is for e-scooters that consumers would own. The BBC reports that the outlets have since changed their advertising after being contacted following the investigation.

Argos said it had "updated wording on a search page to replicate what we already include on our product pages to be even more clear for our customers," and Currys is currently reviewing its website to ensure "no product listings suggest e-scooters can be used on public roads or spaces."

As some advertised e-scooters as a quick, effective way to get around a city or local area, it was not mentioned that this is illegal in the UK unless the e-scooter is rented. Even then, a rentable e-scooter must be used by a rider with a provisional or full driving license.