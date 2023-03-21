Respawn plans to support Apex Legends for 10-15 years

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has revealed that it is opening an all-new studio in order to "support Apex Legends for 10 to 15 years."

As outlined in a new post on Respawn's website, the third office will be set up in Wisconsin, supporting the teams in LA and Vancouver, with a desire to make Apex Legends "the premiere battle royale on the market."

Respawn has found great success with its free-to-play battle royale, and the desire to make it last for 10 to 15 years shows the faith the company has in Apex Legends. Depending on how long the competition can continue to thrive, it could be the case that Respawn may make Apex Legends the top game in the battle royale genre simply through it outlasting its competitors.