Respawn introduces Revenant to Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment yesterday launched the next season of content for Apex Legends, and that most notably means a new legend and a refreshed battle pass. The paid-for battle pass content is outlined in the trailer attached below, but more interesting are the first details about Revenant, the new playable character that can be unlocked (via in-game credit or cash) as of yesterday.

Revenant, according to the official blurb, has a grudge against Hammond Robotics, the company that created him. The new combatant has a few tricks up his sleeve, and his ability to disable the abilities of others is particularly intriguing. He also brings new traversal options to the party, with a speedy crouch-walk. His most game-changing ability, however, is his ultimate, the so-called Death Totem that can help allies cheat death (if it's deployed in time).

