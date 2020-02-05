Cookies

Apex Legends

Respawn introduces Revenant to Apex Legends

New trailer examines the new legend, and there's another that outlines the latest battle pass.

Respawn Entertainment yesterday launched the next season of content for Apex Legends, and that most notably means a new legend and a refreshed battle pass. The paid-for battle pass content is outlined in the trailer attached below, but more interesting are the first details about Revenant, the new playable character that can be unlocked (via in-game credit or cash) as of yesterday.

Revenant, according to the official blurb, has a grudge against Hammond Robotics, the company that created him. The new combatant has a few tricks up his sleeve, and his ability to disable the abilities of others is particularly intriguing. He also brings new traversal options to the party, with a speedy crouch-walk. His most game-changing ability, however, is his ultimate, the so-called Death Totem that can help allies cheat death (if it's deployed in time).

Apex Legends

Apex Legends
Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



