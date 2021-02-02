Respawn details Apex Legends Season 8 patch notes

You're watching Advertisements

The latest season of Apex Legends is right around the corner, so to get us all ready for what is to come, Respawn has unveiled the patch notes for the soon to release update. As we already know a great deal about the 16th Legend Fuse, the obliterated Kings Canyon map, the new weapon, Ranked season and battle pass - thanks to previous articles provided by Respawn already - we'll focus on the balance changes coming later today.

To start with, Season 8 will be adding Legendary Magazines to be picked up and used. These will reload stowed weapons and have the same capacity as purple tier gear.

In terms of Legends, Wraith will be seeing a slight hitbox adjustment. Rampart will be getting buffs to her Sheila angle and wall health. Horizon's Gravity Lift will be increasing in cooldown. Octane will be seeing changes to how he interacts with his Launch Pad. Mirage, Caustic, Loba, and Crypto will all be seeing similar slight adjustments.

For weapons, the Volt, Alternator, Spitfire, and EVA 8 will all be seeing slight tweaks to make them all a little more equal in terms of potency. The Gold Barrel attachment will be removed from the loot pool entirely, as will the Hop Up attachments.

Some new quality of life adjustments are also on the way, including an update to colour blind settings, as well as the addition of the much requested damage counter on the HUD. Then, to round it all out, a whole variety of bug fixes are also on their way.

For a deeper look at the patch notes, be sure to head over here. As for the new season, Apex Legends Season 8 - Mayhem kicks-off later today at 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.