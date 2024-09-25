English
Apex Legends

Respawn and Sony team up for Apex Legends Global Series partnership

The deal revolves around hardware, specifically monitors.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has signed a partnership deal with Sony, all in the effort of making Sony's Inzone monitor range the official monitor of the Apex Legends Global Series.

The deal is said to start with the Year 4 Championship but will also span and expand into the entirety of Year 5 when that eventually kicks off. Seemingly, the monitors of choice will be the M10S and M9 II, two devices that are new additions to the Inzone family.

No information has been shared in regard to the value and financials behind this partnership deal.

Apex Legends

