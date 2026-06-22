Report: Wizards of the Coast's cancelled horror game would have seen you facing off against robot versions of yourself

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New details have emerged from Wizards of the Coast's cancelled horror game, developed by the folks working at Austin-based studio Skeleton Key. Founded by BioWare veteran Christian Dailey in 2022, the studio cancelled the project, known as Sundown, in order to shift over to work around its second title, which it was developing at the same time.

Now, MP1st comes in with some fresh information about the game. According to the outlet's report, it would have followed Ava, ex-partner to a renowned scientist Victoria, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The game would have blended sci-fi with survival horror elements, as Ava looks to find a valuable piece of tech inside Victoria's old facility. There, she'll encounter cyborgs and robot versions of herself, which work as a hivemind, mirroring her personality and adapting to her behaviour. Players would have fought these robots using a variety of weapons, and had special healing items inspired by the neo-Victorian setting. A massive, humanoid robot called Alex is hinted at, who'll play iconic 70s and 80s songs at you while he hunts you down. These concepts won't ever come to light in a video game, but they show an interesting glimpse into what could have been Skeleton Key's debut. Right now, it's working on its second title, which is currently in the pre-production phase.