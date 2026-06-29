Report: VW set to fire 100.000 workers and close four factories

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Volkswagen has already announced, that they plan to cut 50.000 jobs, but a new report suggests this could be doubled.

This comes from Manager Magazin, that alleges that VW not only will cut upwards of 100.000 jobs, but that they will close four factories - Zwickau, Emden, Hanover, and Neckarsulm.

These sites built everything from the ID. 4 to the Audi e-tron GT and the Cupra Born.

That same report claims VW is entering a period of structural overhaul, where the core brand could be spun out, separated from the VW Group, which also would mean it would be listed separately on the stock exchange.

The group has been consolidating platforms, trimming overlapping models and streamlining development across brands including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Cupra. Executives argue that the company became too complicated over years of expansion and now needs to operate with fewer variants, faster decision-making and lower overhead costs.