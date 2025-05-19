Report: "The vibes have never been worse" at Marathon developer Bungie

HQ

A new report has peeled back the curtain on the current situation at Marathon and original Halo developer Bungie, showing that the studio is very concerned about the game's launch, and morale is at a low point for many working there.

This comes from Paul Tassi of Forbes, and follows Bungie admitting to the use of stolen art in Marathon. This is apparently the fourth time Bungie has been found guilty of such action in five years, which doesn't exactly help fan sentiment.

According to the Forbes report, "the vibes have never been worse" at Bungie, with morale in "free fall." There apparently have been some changes made to the marketing plan, but there remains a lot of anxiety about the game's upcoming September launch.

"Everyone has the same concerns about what happens to Bungie as a studio if Marathon bombs, which is something they absolutely cannot afford," reads the report. It appears there are real fears that Sony might have another Concord on its hands, but we'll have to see if Sony stops or pushes Marathon back to try and prevent that from happening.

Marathon is currently scheduled to release on the 23rd of September, 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.