Report: The next generation console wars will be decided by framerates over graphics

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It might seem like we've got years of life left in the modern console generation, but if we look at the trends of the past few gens, we could guess that the PlayStation 6 and whatever Xbox ends up naming Project Helix could be out within a couple of years. The worldwide RAM crisis might push that date back a bit, but before long it seems battle lines will be drawn, and the console wars will begin again.

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (via GamingBolt) has a new video all about the power of the upcoming consoles. It's worth noting he's just speculating, having not seen the new hardware in action, but he believes that the case will be that Project Helix will potentially have more compute power, but Sony will opt for better cooling in its system to run more demanding games for longer without overheating.

This shouldn't shock anyone, as we saw the same in 2020 with the Xbox Series X vs PS5, where the Xbox turned out to be the more powerful console, but the PS5 had an edge on cooling. Moore's Law does note that the specs and the differences between them, from what he's heard look "kind of similar to last-gen." He says it sounds like one console is being made for 144 fps at 4K, while the other will optimise for 60 fps at 4K.

Even if there's a whopping 84 frames difference between one and the other by the sounds of it, this will matter little once games start hitting the shelves. As we saw this generation, it's all well and good saying you can get so much performance, but it only really matters if you can see that performance reflected in the games you play. With a lot of gamers having monitors or screens that cap out at 120Hz as well, the benefits you'll see from crazy frame rates might not be as impressive as you first think.