Report: The length of 007 First Light has been revealed, and it seems about right for a single-player adventure

HQ

These days, the world of AAA games is torn between multiplayer experiences and massive open-world titles, where you can lose yourself for dozens or even hundreds of hours. We're seeing this with recent extraction shooters like ARC Raiders or the even the newer Far Far West and also in the massive Crimson Desert. But there's also room for more contained single-player adventures, and May 2026 looks set to bring us one we can really look forward to: 007 First Light.

The action-stealth title from IO Interactive is scheduled for release on 27 May on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series (the Nintendo Switch 2 version will arrive a little later, presumably in late summer), and it seems the creative team has hinted at just how long we'll be saving the world in Her Majesty's Service as the young agent James Bond.

According to YouTuber JorRaptor, who reportedly had a chat with members of the 007 First Light development team, including its creative director (thanks, NintendoLife), the game will offer an experience lasting approximately 20 hours. A duration that, if you ask us, is ideal for getting fully immersed in this James Bond origin story.

Other titles with strong narrative offerings, such as the Uncharted series, didn't last that long (the fourth instalment was around 15 hours) and are remembered as excellent narrative experiences by critics and the public alike, so we'll still have to wait and see if this 007 First Light lives up to expectations. For now, and based on our impressions, it looks set to be a real hit this year.