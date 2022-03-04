Report: Star Wars Eclipse will be released at the end of the generation

HQ

Star Wars Eclipse was one of the most spectacular announcements during The Video Game awards. It's an adventure game, developed by the French studio Quantic Dream (Fahrenheit, Detroit: Become Human), but it had barely been announced before there was reports about a troubled development.

It's been said that the studio's game engine isn't up for the task of a living and open Star Wars universe, and that the somewhat tarnished reputation after reports of a toxic work place has made it harder to hire developers. The journalist and insider Tom Henderson has previously said we shouldn't expect the game to be released before 2025, but has now changed his mind.

In a new report at Xfire, Henderson writes that they still have a hard time to fill needed roles and that the new expected launch window is 2027-2028. That should mean we're at the end of this generation, or perhaps even in the beginning of PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox.

The report is well worth checking out with thorough explanations of what is causing all these delays, but basically, don't expect to be playing Star Wars Eclipse anytime soon.