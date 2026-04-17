Report: Sony's Fairgames is pivoting to become an extraction shooter

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While a lot of Sony's live-service efforts are being left to sit like ice cubes kicked under the fridge, some projects are so far along that it seems they'll see the light of day, even if the publisher has largely given up on being a multiplayer power house. One such game is Fairgames, or Fairgame$ depending on how rebellious you're feeling. Initially depicted as a heist shooter, it seems the game is taking quite a significant turn to a new kind of multiplayer genre.

According to Insider Gaming, Fairgames will be reimagined as an extraction shooter, with one of the game's modes, Cargo Heist, having a strong extraction shooter feel. Essentially, it revolves around players breaking into a safe, collecting cash, either grabbing loot or intercepting it from other players, and getting as much of it as you can out via extraction.

Extraction shooters do feel like the new trendy multiplayer experience, and when ARC Raiders reaches 12 million players, you can see why studios would want to emulate that kind of success. Problems may arise with Sony releasing a new extraction shooter as well as Bungie's Marathon, though, as there's always the chance these sort of games can eat each other. After all, there's only so many gamers with so much time to play each day.