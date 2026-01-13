Arc Raiders confirmed to have reached 12 million players

HQ

Arc Raiders has been an immense hit. Embark Studios' latest project arrived to thunderous fanfare and hasn't really seen that dissipate much at all since. In fact, it has been such a hit that in the less than three months since it arrived, it has been confirmed to reach a whopping audience of 12 million players.

Formerly thought to be the case, now Embark has confirmed the information in a press release, where executive producer Aleksander Grøndal regards it as a "milestone we owe entirely to the players."

To mark this moment, Embark does have a treat in store for fans, as it is giving players the Gilded Pickaxe tool to use in-game. The developer does note that this was originally intended to mark the 10 million downloads milestone for Arc Raiders, but due to this quickly being surpassed, it has decided to offer it as a 12 million celebration item instead.

Getting the item is simple. Simply boot up the game and log in and you should see it in your inbox as of the moment. So, how soon before we get a 15 million player reward?