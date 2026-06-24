Report reveals the name 'Donald' has never been less popular between new-born children in the US

HQ

An unusual system to determine the popularity of a president suggests that Donald Trump isn't much loved by US citizens, at least between Americans that have become parents over the last year.

A report by NOTUS, based on Social Security Administration data, shows that the name 'Donald' has never been less popular for new-born children in the history of the United States than during last year.

According to the federal agency, fewer than 400 social security cards applications for babies named Donald were received in 2025, the year in which Trump started his second term at the White House. In Florida, Trump's home state, only 21 babies were named Donald in 2025.

'Donald' is ranked 690 in the list of most popular baby names in the United States during 2025. Apparently, the name 'Donald' peaked in popularity in 1934, 12 years before Donald Trump was born, when 30,400 children were given that name. It remained a very popular name until the 1990s, remaining in the top 100. But the popularity declined: it fell to no. 263 in 2004, the year Trump's TV show The Apprentice premiere; and to no. 489 in 2016, the year Trump became president for the first time.