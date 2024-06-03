Everwild is reportedly still in development

HQ

On Sunday, it's time for the Xbox Games Showcase where Microsoft will show us what they have in store. Most people expect to see Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the upcoming Starfield expansion, and there have been frequent rumors about Gears 6 and Perfect Dark. In addition, Fable will probably be shown again.

But then what? One game that has been extremely quiet about is Rare's upcoming Everwild, which was announced in 2019. Over the past four years, we've barely gotten any signs of life at all, other than reports regarding development challenges and a lack of clear direction for the project. So will we see it?

It's probably unlikely, and many even believe that the project may have been abandoned. But that's apparently not the case, and according to the usually reliable editor of Windows Central, Jez Corden, the game is still on the way. He states this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

We doubt we'll see Everwild this Sunday, but whether we do or not, we apparently don't have to worry about never playing it.