Report: New Subnautica is in development

HQ

We all better get ready to once again return to the dark depths beneath the surface of the ocean, because according to Rock Paper Shotgun, a new Subnautica is in development with a planned release date sometime in the early part of 2025. Just like the previous two, the game is again being developed by Unknown Worlds and aims for both console and PC.

Internally, the project goes by the working name "The Next Subnautica" and we can expect to be as frightened as enchanted by it, just like the previous two titles in the series. So, all of us with thalassophobia simply have to steel ourselves a bit and get ready to throw ourselves under the waves once again.

Are you looking forward to a new Subnautica?