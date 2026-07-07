Report: Marvel's Blade has been delayed internally

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Marvel's Blade, the next game from Dishonored developer Arkane Lyon, has apparently hit another snag. It was just recently we were talking about the game potentially being cancelled and Arkane being shuttered. Now we have news of Xbox's layoffs, and we know that things aren't quite that bad, but you still shouldn't expect Marvel's Blade to be arriving anytime soon.

According to The Verge's coverage of the big Xbox reset, Arkane Lyon has gone over budget with Blade, and has been internally delayed. We're not quite sure what the budget is for Marvel's Blade, but there's a current belief shared by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg that a lot of AAA projects these days are jumping towards the $300 million mark. It's just speculation to say that Marvel's Blade is costing that much or nearly that much, but considering the scale of the project and the time spent in development (which is believed to have been at least since 2022), then a ballooning budget starts to make more sense.

Arkane Lyon hasn't released a game since 2021's Deathloop, which didn't quite garner as much public favour as the Dishonored games. As we've seen next to nothing of Marvel's Blade, it's difficult to say whether it'll be worth the wait by the time it does arrive, but there's a long road ahead until we'll have the game in our hands, it seems. Right now, Xbox is looking to divest Arkane Lyon, and find a new owner for the developer.