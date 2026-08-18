Report: Diablo IV on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to open at BlizzCon

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The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 version of Diablo IV has its release date set, as well as the date we'll be able to pre-order the game. You won't have to wait long to take your fight against Lilith on the go, as the game is set to launch on the 15th of September for its new platform.

This comes from Dealabs, which also told us that Diablo IV was launching in September on Switch 2. Back in the initial report, it wasn't yet stated whether the game would release on the 15th or 18th of September. Now we know it's the former date, according to the usually reliable insider billbil-kun, and we know that Blizzard will be releasing the original game with the Lord and Vessel of Hatred expansions in one Age of Hatred Bundle.

Pre-orders will go live on the 12th of September, which is notable because it's the start of BlizzCon. Two days after the event ends on the 13th of September, we'll have Diablo IV on Nintendo Switch 2. This isn't set in stone, of course, as Blizzard hasn't confirmed this officially, but leaks have been piling up for months, and if there's any time for this to be announced, it's at a huge event like BlizzCon.