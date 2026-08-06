Rumor: Diablo IV launches for Switch 2 next month according to verified insider

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It was recently revealed that Minecraft is coming to the Switch 2, but that's not the only major title from Microsoft's developers that will soon be available on Nintendo's latest console. Now, perhaps the industry's most reliable insider and leaker, billbil-kun from Dealabs, says that Diablo IV is coming to the Switch 2 very soon.

The game will supposedly be released on either September 15 or 18. He claims not to know which date it will be, but he's certain it will be one of those two. The price is set at £62.99 / €69.99 - but for those hoping for a physical copy, we have some disappointing news. It will indeed be sold in stores, but it won't even be a Game Key Card, just a download code.

Regardless, this is good news. Blizzard's RPG is absolutely superb, given all the love Diablo IV has received since its release, and if you haven't played it yet, now is the time to do so. Why not play it with some friends?