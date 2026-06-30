Report claims that half of the social media child safety features don't work

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Child safety features in social media are a big thing now, as they should be. According to a study from researchers at New York University and Northeastern University, at least half of the safety features meant to protect children on social media platforms don't deliver on their promises, as reported by Engadget.

The study was published by Heat Initiative and Cybersafety Research Center, and it tested 86 features across Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. According to the analysis, each of the social media platforms had a failure rate of at least 50 percent when it came to its advertised protective features.

Social media companies are facing lawsuits from school districts and individuals who claimed their platforms have been causing harm.