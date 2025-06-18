Report: Bungie employees were not informed about the Marathon postponement

HQ

Recently, the sad news that Bungie's upcoming multiplayer title Marathon has been postponed significantly was confirmed after testers complained about the lack of challenges and inadequate battles that lacked depth. No new date has been set.

But one factor that is said to be behind the fact that Marathon does not deliver to expectations is trouble at Bungie. Executives have been quitting in droves and there have been open complaints about management, as well as reports that Sony is considering taking control of the developer entirely.

If all of this is correct, we're guessing that the mood wasn't exactly improved by hearing about the delay, because Bungie employees weren't informed about it. In other words, they heard about it at the same time as the rest of us. At least that's what Forbes journalist Paul Tassi claims via social media, writing that the information comes from Bungie employees.

If this is true, there probably won't be any happy faces at Bungie, quite the opposite.