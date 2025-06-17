Bungie delays Marathon after players were disatisfied with the alpha playtest

HQ

Bungie has announced the delay of Marathon, the title expected to release on September 23 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, and has not given a new release date or window. It was to be expected, however, after all those reports from people within the company, or former workers who really did not enjoyed working there.

"Through every comment and real-time conversation on social media and Discord, your voice has been strong and clear. We've taken this to heart, and we know we need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion", the Marathon dev team (the official statement is not signed) said in a statement, as it seems clear that players from the Alpha playtest were not satisfied with the game.

So, in the coming months, Bungie will focuse on things like "upping the survival game" with more challenging AI encounters, more rewarding runs with new types of loot and dynamic events, and making combat more tense and strategic, as well as improving multiplayer with proximity chat, so social stories can come to life. They also promise to increase visual fidelity, add more narrative and enviromental storytelling and, interestingly, "a darker tone that delivers on the themes of the original trilogy".

With all that said, Marathon doesn't have a release date, but it should come out next year. Will you give Marathon a chance?