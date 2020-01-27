Reggie Fils-Aimé stopped Nintendo logo change

Reggie Fils-Aimé is probably best known for his role as the former president of Nintendo of America, and as he revealed during a recent episode of the Present Value Podcast (thanks, VG247), he actually played a key part in stopping a major logo change for Nintendo.

"From a branding standpoint, we had to be clear in what Nintendo as a brand stood for, as well as what the individual franchises stood for," he explained.

"When I joined Nintendo, there was a sense of almost shame that Nintendo appealed to young consumers, and the marketing team at Nintendo of America started doing things with the logo - that classic Nintendo logo in an oval - they would put it into graffiti style, or they'd do different things to try and age up the logo, and I put a stop to that because that is not our brand. And what we needed to do was yes, appeal to a broad swath of consumers, but we needed to do it based on what the brand stood for, and not doing it in some false way."

"Systemically, we went through and cleaned up the presentation of the brand, but we also created messaging coupled with content that really broadened the reach, broadened the appeal, and set the stage for all of the great products we would launch like Wii, like Wii Fit, and eventually the Nintendo Switch."

Fils-Aimé has been a big part of Nintendo's public identity in other ways as well, since he has represented them on stage at various events and even demonstrated products too (remember his 'my body is ready' comment from the Wii Fit demonstration?).

Are you pleased we didn't get a logo change?

