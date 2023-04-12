Redfall to launch at 30 FPS and without Performance Mode

HQ

Bad news for fans looking forward to Arkane Austin's next title, Redfall. The title arrives in just three weeks, but it seems that from the studio have wanted to lower some expectations with players about their game, and have had to acknowledge on Twitter that the vampire-killing shooter will be released without the Performance Mode both in its Xbox Series version and PC, and limited to a Quality Mode at 30 FPS.

In the same post of the game they promise that the 60 FPS mode will indeed come in a post-release update, but that has not calmed the mood of the fans on the social network. The Xbox console exclusive will apparently not meet the standards of the vice president of Xbox Games Marketing himself, Aaron Greenberg, who commented some time ago that 60 FPS "should be the standard for video games".

What do you think of Arkane's decision on graphical limitations at Redfall's launch?