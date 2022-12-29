Redfall Rumoured to be Delayed Again

HQ

A new leak claims that Arkane's latest title, Redfall, has been delayed once again. Initially announced in 2021, Redfall features a fictional town of the same name being taken over by vampires. It is an open-world, co-op shooter with a big emphasis on level design, something Arkane is known for.

The game was supposed to come out sometime in 2022, but was delayed along with Starfield into next year. There were rumblings of a March release date set for 2023, but Insider Gaming reports plans may have changed internally.

According to the leak, instead of March Arkane could be looking to launch Redfall in late May. This would push the game into 2023's second quarter, but considering we had no solid release date before then, it might not be as devastating of a delay to gamers.

Redfall is experiencing a fair amount of trouble in its development, it's reported, due to the ambition of Arkane's latest game.