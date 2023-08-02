Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark tests his horror skills in Fort Solis trailer

HQ

Fallen Leaf's first game, Fort Solis, got quite a bit of attention when it was announced during last year's Summer Games Fest. Not exactly weird when Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption II) and Troy Baker (Bioshock Infinite, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and so much more) came on stage to reveal they would be two of the main characters in the thriller game. Then it suddenly vanished from the radar for a while before it suddenly reappeared with another trailer back in March. We've gotten bits and pieces since then, including the fact that Fort Solis will launch on PC and PS5 on the 22nd of August, so it's time for our best look at the game yet.

Today's Dark Side of the Red Planet trailer makes it absolutely clear Fort Solis won't let us explore Mars while enjoying the piece and quiet. Clark's Jack Leary is trapped on this mysterious base with someone, or something, that seemingly killed those who used to work there. It kind of seems like a less violent and more linear Dead Space Remake, but we'll see if that's true or not in less than three weeks.