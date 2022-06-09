Cookies

Fort Solis announced during Summer Games Fest

Troy Baker and Roger Clark are teaming up for the project.

A new third-person space adventure was announced at Summer Game Fest. You'll explore a deserted Mars colony. The developers describe it as a mix of Dead Space and space thrillers. There's a big focus on storytelling and desolation. Troy Baker, one of the voice actors, described it as action-heavy. Fallen Leaf, which is developing the game, has also hired Roger Clark who is known as the voice behind Arthur in Read Dead Redemption 2. It will be released on PC and consoles in 2023.

