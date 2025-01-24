Red Bull to host a Trackmania tournament at its Milton Keynes headquarters

HQ

Red Bull hosts all manner of esports events but in the near future it will be looking to crossover its esports and F1 departments for a Trackmania tournament. The event is known as Red Bull Faster, and it'll bring some of the best Trackmania players from around the world together to compete for a trophy, all at the venue where Red Bull makes and designs its many Formula 1 cars in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

The tournament will start today, with online qualifiers taking place all the way until February 7. The top 100 players from these qualifiers will advance to the second stage, where they will need to battle it out to land one of eight Grand Finals slots. The Grand Finals is the action that will be taking place live at Red Bull's Milton Keynes HQ on March 1.

The Grand Finals of the tournament will be available for fans to watch from home by tuning into content creator Wirtual's YouTube and Twitch channels.

