Rebel Wolves shares updated PC specs for The Blood of Dawnwalker

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It certainly seems like Rebel Wolves' The Blood of Dawnwalker will be quite a demanding video game from a graphical and technical standpoint, at least if we make a judgement based on the PC specs being shared for the game.

The developer has now issued an updated PC specs infographic that reveals many will be able to enjoy the title at its lowest graphical fidelity with rather accessible Minimum requirements. However, the Recommended requirements are quite demanding, and we haven't even yet met the Ultra specs for the title.

The main thing to note is that you'll need a 40 Series Nvidia RTX GPU (or the Intel/AMD equivalent) plus an 11th gen Intel i7 CPU (or the AMD equivalent too) to experience the game as intended by the developers.

If you just want to hop in, the Minimum requirements lower the entry to an Intel i5 CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1060 (and likewise AMD equivalents), with 16 GB of RAM, Windows 10/DirectX12, and a 60 GB SSD required regardless.

Rebel Wolves do also note that it is currently undergoing "final optimisation" so these specs may yet change, and likewise will affect the specs for the Medium and Ultra settings.

Are you looking forward to The Blood of Dawnwalker when it launches on September 3?