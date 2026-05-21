Reanimal has sold 1 million copies, with Embracer regarding it as "something to really build on for the long-term"

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While Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games are the stewards of the Little Nightmares franchise these days, all following Tarsier Studios giving up the IP a few years ago, it does seem like the indie developer has managed to find its footing rather well, as the recently debuted Reanimal has proven to be a massive hit among players, critics, and even the shareholders over at Embracer.

We say this as in the most recent financial report from Embracer, a short note is attributed to Tarsier and Reanimal, where it's revealed that the game has sold one million copies already and that it could be the start of a new franchise for the developer.

"The quarter also saw the release of Reanimal to a strong reception from fans and critics alike. As a new IP, the game performed well, with over one million copies sold since release. The incredible team at Tarsier Studios have captured the hearts and minds of players with this new IP and have something to really build on for the long-term."

If you haven't yet played Reanimal, we'd recommend giving it a go, as we shared glowing impressions from our time with the title. You can currently play Reanimal on a wide array of platforms too, as it launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.