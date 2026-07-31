Real Madrid make surprise announcement of a new striker hours after selling Gonzalo

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Only hours after Real Madrid closed the sale of Gonzalo García to Fulham, they have signed a new striker, coming from LaLiga club Levante: Carlos Espí, a 21-year-old forward, hired for five seasons, until June 2031, and who plays for the U-19 and U-20 Spanish teams. The quick signing was announced on Thursday night, despite having been linked with a move to Hull City for the past weeks.

Real Madrid will pay the €25 million release clause to Levante (in comparisson, they earned 40-45 million euros from the sale of Gonzalo García, and that's just for the 70% of the player, retaining the rights for a future sale). A homegrown player from Levante, in Valencia, Espí scored 20 goals in three seasons. At Real Madrid, he is expected to fill Gonzalo's void, which is being a substitute player for Kylian Mbappé. This signing casts more doubts on the future of the Brazilian Endrick, who would compete with Espí for minutes: of course, nobody really knows how José Mourinho's plans will be...

In the future, Real Madrid still plans to finish the signing of winger Yan Diomandé and are working on also signing Rodri from Manchester City, a signing that would require further sales: rumours that Vinícius may be sold to Arsenal continue...