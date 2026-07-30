Real Madrid sell Gonzalo García to Fulham for €70 million (£60)

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Real Madrid and Fulham have agreed on the sale of striker Gonzalo García for 70 million euros (£60). García, a homegrown player from Real Madrid, made a big contribution during Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 and joined the first squad during the 2025/26 season, but only playing as substitute for Kylian Mbappé, scoring eight goals, six in LaLiga.

At Fulham, he will reunite with coach Álvaro Arbeloa, whom he worked last season at Real Madrid but also before that at Real Madrid Castilla, its B team. Fulham, following the input from Arbeloa, are also said to be working on the signing of the midfielder César Palacios, also from Real Madrid Castilla, who made five appearances for the senior team last year.

According to COPE, Real Madrid sells the full rights of the player, but retain the rights of a preferential purchase option. The length of García's contract with Fulham is not yet known, but Real Madrid, knowing that he will have little chances to play in the team with Kylian Mbappé, Endrick, and the upcoming signing of Yan Diomandé, chooses to sell him and make some crash to pay for the new signings.

This summer, Real Madrid has made big investments from other homegrown players, including Nico Paz (€60 million), Víctor Muñoz (€20 million), Álvaro Rodríguez (€12.5 million) or Fran García (€4 million).