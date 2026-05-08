Real Madrid fines Valverde and Tchouaméni with 500,000 euros for their fight

HQ

Real Madrid has fined with 500,000 euros to players Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, after the fight that erupted in the dressing room on Thursday, that ended with Valverde falling, hitting his head with a table and going to the hospital.

"Both players appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case. During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other", said the official club statement.

"They extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate."

The 500,000 euros fina won't be accompanied by a sporting sanction, meaning neither will be suspended. However, Valverde was diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma and needs rest between 10 to 14 days, so he will likely won't play again for Real Madrid this season... and some question if he will be back next season.

There were different versions of what happened. Valverde denied hitting anybody or being hit, and simply fell, while sources from the club say that Tchouaméni hit him in the face after Valverde had been accusing him all day of being the "leaker" of information regarding another argument the previous day.