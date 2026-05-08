Real Madrid, Fede Valverde and "a snitch" tell different stories about fight with Tchouameni in dressing room

HQ

Real Madrid issued a statement on Thursday night about the incident that happened between players Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, involved in a heated argument, that started on Wednesday and erupted again on Thursday, ending with Tchouameni reportedly pushing Valverde, who fell and hit his head with a table, being taken to the hospital.

The club announced that "following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team's training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni. The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed."

According to El País, the club will take monetary sanctions against the players, but not sporting suspensions, so Tchouameni will be able to play in the Clásico against Barcelona. Valverde was diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma and needs rest between 10 to 14 days, so he will likely won't play again for Real Madrid this season.

Unofficial version of the fight between Tchouameni and Valverde

Naturally, versions of the story differ. According to sources close to the club, via AS, Valverde accused Tchoameni of leaking to the press their argument the previous day, and denied saluting the player. The French player denied the accusations, and carried their dispute to the training, making disproportionate tackles, with coach Arbeloa doing nothing.

In the dressing room, Valverde continued accusing Tchouameni of being a "snitch", and apparently Tchouameni threw a punch to Valverde, hitting him in the head, he fell and made a cut in his head as a consequence of the fall, and was semi unconscious, needed to be taken in wheelchair to the hospital, where he was given stitches.

Valverde denies a fistfight at Real Madrid's dressing room

Fede Valverde, in a lengthy statement on Instagram posted shortly after the club's statement on Thursday night, told a different story, saying that "at no point did my teammate hit me, nor did I hit him, although I understand that for many of you it's easier to believe we got into a fistfight or that it was intentional, but that didn't happen," he wrote.

"I'm sorry", he added. "I'm truly sorry because this situation hurts me, and the moment we're going through hurts me. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I can't be indifferent".