Real Madrid crumbles: Fede Valverde goes to the hospital after argument with Aurelien Tchouameni

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Just when we thought things in the Real Madrid dressing room couldn't get any worse, we get news of a heated argument between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, that turned into a fight... and Valverde had to go to the hospital. According to what club sources said to multiple outlets, the French and Argentinian player had an argument on Wednesday during training.

Far from making peace, the players got into a second argument on Thursday, that ended with Tchouameni pushing Valverde against a table. Valverde had to go to a hospital, with cut that needed to be treated with stitches. The cut wasn't severe and the injury was accidental, but it shows just how bad the relationships between many Real Madrid players have got.

Valverde and Tchouameni's incident follows a slap from Antonio Rudiger targeting Álvaro Carreras, that happened three months ago but was known now, as well as several reports of arguments involving Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham, Asencio, and part of the staff, as well as coach Álvaro Arbeloa himself, who is reportedly not on speaking terms with some players.

In just three days, Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona in a Clásico where they could lose LaLiga if they don't win in Barcelona. In the short term future, Mourinho could come as new coach... but has many requirements, including getting rid of at least seven players.