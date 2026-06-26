Real Madrid confirms Dani Ceballos exit, who waives one year of salary

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Real Madrid has officially announced the exit of Dani Ceballos, the midfielder that will leave one year earlier than his current contract, waiving the final year of salary.

Ceballos, 29, joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017, and spent two years at Arsenal at a loan. During that time he won three Champions League titles, in 2018, 2022 and 2024, two Liga titles and one Spanish Cup, but despite playing in 215 matches, he never became a frequent starter with any of the coaches he worked with, including Zinedine Zidane in two spells and Carlo Ancelotti, although his importance grew during his final season with Ancelotti, he was once again relegated by Arbeloa during his final months at the club.

Throughout the seven seasons he has been part of the first team, he played 215 matches and won 16 titles: 3 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 Spanish Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

"I leave with the peace of mind of having given everything for this badge, of having defended these colors with pride and with all my heart, and with memories that will stay with me for life. Real Madrid will always be a part of me and I will always be grateful", wrote Ceballos in a letter.

His future is uncertain: it had been rumoured that he would return to his boyhood club Betis, but the Sevillian club is unlikely to match his salary at Real Madrid's salary, reportedly around 5 million, according to AS.