Real Madrid - Benfica rematch confirmed at Champions League, and Manchester City awaits...

The Champions League knock-out play-off draw has been made today, and for every team it was like flipping a coin. For Real Madrid and Benfica, it fell in the most dramatic way, as they are set for a rematch, following the 4-2 thrashing from the Portuguese team, coached by José Mourinho, to the 15-time European Champions, coached by one of Mourinho's biggest fans, Álvaro Arbeloa...

Real Madrid, ranked ninth in the table, is facing Benfica, ranked 24th in the table. With Madrid's superior place, they will play the second leg at the Bernabéu, where the fans will surely welcome Mourinho with feelings of respect and admiration, but not forgetting the result from their previous encounter...

And, due to the table already being set for round of 16, the winner of the Real Madrid-Benfica will can face one of two teams: Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City. Yes, a potential repeat of the "modern classic" Madrid-City match, that has taken place at every Champions League edition in the last few years with drastically different results, could happen if Madrid wins the play-off and the coin falls on the right (or wrong) side in the draw of February 27.

